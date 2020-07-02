Opal Lee Bridgewater, 85, was born on Dec. 15, 1934, to the late Lucian and Bessie Allen.

She died on Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home in Cincinnati.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Linwood Bridgewater.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Ricky) Groves; a grandson, Torrey (Maria) Caldwell; a granddaughter, Shayla Groves; four great-grandsons: Brennan Caldwell, Devin Caldwell, Peyton Caldwell and Stephen Caldwell, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was an active member of First Pentecostal Apostolic Church.

She enjoyed going to yard sales and thrift stores, and antique shopping. Breakfast was her main meal and she was always willing to feed anyone who came by her home.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

On behalf of the Groves and Caldwell family, we would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to everyone. The texts, calls and acts of kindness during this time of sorrow will never be forgotten. May God continue to bless and keep every one of you.

Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at First Pentecostal Apostolic Church, 2965 Blue Rock Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45239, after which the funeral will be held.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 6, at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store