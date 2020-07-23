1/1
Ora Rae Burchett
Ora Rae Burchett, 86, died on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.
She was born on Sept. 28, 1933, in Taylor County, the daughter of the late Asby Orton Cox and Melvina Ellen Cox.
She was a devoted wife, mother and adored friend.
She professed faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith.
She united in marriage to Glenn Burchett on Oct. 9, 1968.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years and nine months, Glenn; six children: Helen England, of Campbellsville, Cary Cox and husband Randell, of Campbellsville, Janice Smith, of Bloomfield, Indiana, Bonita Hull and husband Larry, of Monroe, Tennessee, Michelle Powell, of New Albany, Indiana, and Shannon Rakes and husband Jimmy, of Bradfordsville; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Burchett, on Oct. 9, 2004; one daughter, Donita Tucker, on Oct. 14, 1959; two sons-in-law, Jerry England and Joe Smith; three brothers and two sisters: Owen Edward Cox, James Oakley Cox, Linus Ewing Cox, Audrey Ruth Cox and Cordie Gaye Cox Lawson.
Her funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Auberry Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
Burial followed in Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Auberry Funeral Home & Cremation Services
503 East Main St.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-4141
