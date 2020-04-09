Owen Scott "Scotty" Wheeler, 58, formerly of Campbellsville, died on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Florida.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1962, to the late Tommy and Vickie (Deering) Wheeler of Campbellsville.
He is survived by a daughter, Kurstin Koschnick, of Florida; two sisters; three brothers; his fiance, Tara Stecher, of Florida and a host of other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brandon Bowles.
In an effort to fight COVID-19, all funeral services were performed privately, per executive order.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Those who are able to donate to the funeral expense fund can do so at the funeral home or online at lrpetty.com by clicking "How can I help?"
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 9, 2020