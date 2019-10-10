Pam Bright, 62, of Campbellsville, was born on Dec. 29, 1956, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Garland and Marjorie (Bohanon) Hunt.
She died on Sept. 24, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville after an extended illness.
She is survived by three children: Tammy (Les) Richards and Chrissy (Shawn) Canada, both of Campbellsville and Jason (Robin) Bright of Lebanon; three brothers; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Don Gowin officiating.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
