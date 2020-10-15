Pat Ferrante, 94, of Campbellsville, son the late Francesco Ferrante and Maria Musian Ferrante, was born Oct. 22, 1925, in Sannicandro di Bari, Italy.

He died at 2:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Jean Sannicandro on June 24, 1948, and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by one son and one daughter, Frank Ferrante and wife, Nancy, of Campbellsville, and Deborah Ferrante and husband, Kevin Wright, of Bardstown; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Ann Ferrante Didion, and husband, Doug; one brother and three sisters.

A private funeral mass was held on Oct. 13 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church by Rev. Fr. Saju Vadakumpadan.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

