Patricia Followell
1947 - 2020
Patricia Followell, 72, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Wallace Cox and Wilma Thompson Cox, was born on Dec. 29, 1947, in Casey County.
She died at 8:57 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Louisville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a former dairy farmer. She enjoyed dancing and her flowers, but nothing compared to the time spent with her grandchildren.
She united in marriage to Billy Followell and he preceded her in death on April 1, 1979. She was also preceded in death by her companion, J.W. Hogue.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter: Billy "Bug" Followell Jr. and wife, Rhoda of Campbellsville, Kim Sapp and husband, Dwight of Greensburg and Tommie Hogue and companion, Gina of Campbellsville; three grandchildren: Ashley Williamson, Andrea Followell and Kaley Meers and husband, George; four great- grandchildren: Brooklyn Williamson, Michael Williamson, Sarah Williamson and Rae Matney; one brother and three sisters: Joe Cox and Charoltte Malone of Campbellsville; Melinda Bishop of Burkesville and Sheila Gabehart and husband, Randy of Knifley; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Christopher Followell; two grandchildren: Billy Earl Followell and Bethany Jean Followell; three brothers and one sister: Raymond Cox, Jerry Cox, Maurice Cox and Diana Cox.
Her funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 12, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastor Casey Baker.
Burial followed in Old Liberty Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles or the American Cancer Society and may be made at the funeral home.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
OCT
12
Service
01:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Memories & Condolences

October 14, 2020
I’m so sorry for you loss Melinda and Sheila. Prayers for y’all!
Angela McFall
Friend
October 11, 2020
Just now learned of Patricia’s passing!!! So sorry for your loss!!! Praying for comfort!!!
Angie Thompson Gilpin
Family
October 11, 2020
Prayers to all the family! She was a wonderful person! Amy and Melinda love you all!!
Heather Armstrong
Friend
October 10, 2020
Our prayers are with all family members in this time of grief. Always remember all the good times you spent together.
Jimmy and Diane Cave
Friend
