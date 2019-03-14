Patricia Lynn Wilcoxson of Campbellsville, daughter of Paul Pike and the late Alice Lynn Wolford Pike, was born Dec. 5, 1967 in Jefferson County, Kentucky. She died at 8:39 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 in Campbellsville. She was 51.



She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.



She united in marriage to Tim Wilcoxson Dec. 2, 2006.



Besides her husband, Tim Wilcoxson, she is survived by one daughter, Emily Pike;

her father, Paul Pike and his wife, Beverly; her paternal grandmother; one brother; one step-brother; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Batcher. Burial was in Summer Shade United Methodist Church Cemetery, Greensburg, Kentucky.