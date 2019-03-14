Patricia Lynn Wilcoxson

Patricia Lynn Wilcoxson of Campbellsville, daughter of Paul Pike and the late Alice Lynn Wolford Pike, was born Dec. 5, 1967 in Jefferson County, Kentucky. She died at 8:39 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 in Campbellsville. She was 51.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.

She united in marriage to Tim Wilcoxson Dec. 2, 2006.

Besides her husband, Tim Wilcoxson, she is survived by one daughter, Emily Pike;
her father, Paul Pike and his wife, Beverly; her paternal grandmother; one brother; one step-brother; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral service was at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Batcher. Burial was in Summer Shade United Methodist Church Cemetery, Greensburg, Kentucky.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
