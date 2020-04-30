Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Patt (Clark) Tucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia "Patt" Clark Tucker, 74, of Grovetown, Georgia, died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1945, in Lebanon.

She was a 1963 graduate of Campbellsville High School and later earned her beautician license.

On July 10, 1970, she married her devoted husband, Carl "Keith" Tucker. While her husband was active duty in the military and her family was stationed abroad she was a homemaker. Once her family moved to the Fort Gordon area she was employed at Waccamaw and loved assisting her customers in the floral department, making beautiful and elaborate arrangements for many occasions.

After moving to Warner Robins, Georgia, she worked for Children's Friend Learning Center, Inc.

Upon retirement, they moved home to Grovetown to be with family. Throughout her time in Grovetown, she was an active member of Grovetown United Methodist Church and an avid supporter of Goodwill Industries. She loved reading and enjoyed crafting, especially making homemade Christmas ornaments for her friends and family every year.

She is preceded in death by her father, Everett Forrest Clark, and her mother, Stella Clark Martin. She is survived by her loving husband, Carl "Keith" Tucker, and their three children: Adam "Troy" (Tammy) Tucker, Lara Tucker and Brian Tucker.

Known to them as "Mamaw," she will be greatly missed by her eight grandchildren: Amanda (Jarid) Moon, Lindsey (Phillip) Knox, Tyler Tucker, David Thomas (Jessica) Mayo, Dillon Mayo, Lauren Tucker, Madison Tucker and Adam Tucker; four great-grandchildren: Madeline "Maddy" Moon, James, Michael and Kaylee Knox, and her fur baby, Katie.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Sandy Heslop officiating. A public memorial is tentatively scheduled for July 11, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be in the form of donations to Grovetown United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to her primary care physician, Rebecca Talley, M.D., Alliance Hospice and Right at Home.

