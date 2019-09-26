Patsy Alice Dean, 65, of Campbellsville was born Dec. 29, 1953 to the late Hubert Earl Morris and Vera (Devane-Morris) Collins, in Sebring, Highlands County, Florida.

She died on Sept. 21, 2019, in Campbellsville.

She is survived by her children: Michael James, Tonya Tate, Daniel James and A.J. Dean, all of Campbellsville and John Dean of Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren; three special daughters; eight special grandchildren; eight brothers and sisters and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, a longtime friend, a special great grandchild and three sisters.

Funeral service will be held on Sept. 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Mitchell Hedge officiating.

Burial will follow in the Jones Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10:00 AM until time for the service.