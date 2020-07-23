Patsy Kay Hipshire, 65, of Campbellsville, was born on July 3, 1955, to the late Robert Lee and Mary Elizabeth (McKinney) Hipshire.

She died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.

She is survived by a sister, Barbara Hipshire, of Campbellsville, and a host of extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by two siblings, Joyce Hipshire and Robert Allen Hipshire.

Funeral services were held on July 16 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store