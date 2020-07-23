Paul Bernard Reed Sr., 82, of Campbellsville, son of the late Joseph Francis and Martha (Nagle) Reed, was born in Tunnel Hill, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 8, 1938.

He died on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Campbellsville at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Behe) Reed; four children: Paul Reed Jr. and wife Kathy, of Pennsylvania, Patricia Heinbaugh and husband Gary, of Greensburg, Brenda Boblitt and husband Tony, of Willisburg, and Theresa Underwood and husband Jason, of Campbellsville; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son, David Reed; a sister; a brother in infancy, and a sister in infancy.

A private funeral service was held at L.R. Petty Funeral Home and a Masonic service was held on July 22 at Greensburg Lodge #54 F&AM.

Burial followed in the Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors.

