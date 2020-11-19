1/1
Paul D. Montgomery
1940 - 2020
Paul D. Montgomery, 80, of Campbellsville, son of the late William H. Montgomery and Beatrice Frances Akridge Montgomery, was born on June 13, 1940, in Larue County.
He died at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of First United Methodist Church.
He was a retired educator and farmer. He loved all of his animals, especially the cats, dogs, cows and donkeys.
He is survived by several relatives and many other friends.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother in infancy.
His graveside service was held on Nov. 13 at Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville by Rev. Earl West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Green River Memorial Baptist Church  Cemetery
NOV
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Paul was a man that knew everybody and never forgot you. He was a kind man. He will be missed by his friends and family members. He really loved John Deere equipment.
Diane Cave
Friend
