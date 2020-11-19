Paul D. Montgomery, 80, of Campbellsville, son of the late William H. Montgomery and Beatrice Frances Akridge Montgomery, was born on June 13, 1940, in Larue County.

He died at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He was a retired educator and farmer. He loved all of his animals, especially the cats, dogs, cows and donkeys.

He is survived by several relatives and many other friends.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother in infancy.

His graveside service was held on Nov. 13 at Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Campbellsville by Rev. Earl West.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

