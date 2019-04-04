Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Paul D. Rogers, 79, of Campbellsville, son of the late J. T. Rogers and Catherine Odell Sallee Rogers, was born June 19, 1939, in Green County, Kentucky. He died at 2:19 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Campbellsville.



He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Elk Horn United Methodist Church, where he had served as music leader, Sunday School teacher, Pastor Parish Committee, Trustee and on numerous other committees.



Paul was a retired employee of Taylor County RECC after 41 years of service.



He united in marriage to Frances Harden March 24, 1961 and she preceded him in death July 29, 1996.



He is survived by two daughters: Paula Powell and husband, Steve and Connie Breeding and husband, Billy of Campbellsville; five grandchildren: Samantha Breeding Bradstreet and husband, David, Dillon Powell and wife, Courtney and Andrew Powell of Campbellsville, Gina Breeding Baldwin and husband, Andy of Tampa, Florida and Stevie Powell Alexander and husband, Jake of Cincinnati, Ohio; one step-granddaughter, Shelley Sayles; seven great-grandchildren: Adelyn Bradstreet, Greta Bradstreet, Jonah Bradstreet, Judge Bradstreet, Luke Baldwin, Levi Baldwin and Grayson Alexander; one brother and one sister: Robert L. Rogers and wife, Nancy and Kathy Lynn Rogers of Campbellsville; sisters-in-law: Patricia Phillips Rogers and Aileen Wilcoxson and husband, Frank of Campbellsville and Shirley Harden of Danville; special friend, Kay Lile of Greensburg; several nieces and nephews and many other friends and relatives.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry T. Rogers and two brothers-in-law, Donald Harden and Bobby Harden.



Funeral service was at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Ronnie Dooley and Rev. Bill Davenport. Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.



418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019

