Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181

Paul E. Stanley, 86, was born in Campbellsville on August 15, 1932. He grew up in Danville, but came back to Campbellsville after his father died with his mother and stepfather and has lived here since 1950. Paul's mother was Pauline Keltner Stanley-Etherington, his father was Richard Edward Stanley and his stepfather was Bill Etherington.

He is survived by a cousin, Maureen Rafferty of Campbellsville and special friends, Dave and Debbie Nunery and Bob and Beverly Elzy of Campbellsville and their grandson, Jackson Elzy, for whom he went above and beyond to get an autograph from Coach John Calipari.

He became a Christian at an early age and, at the age of 17, became an active member of Campbellsville Baptist Church where he was in the choir and other music programs, occasionally performing as a soloist. He was also very involved in music programs in the community, and participated for 50 years in the Bethel Presbyterian Church Christian program. He was in the all-state chorus in high school and taught art and music appreciation at Taylor County High School for 38 years and was the first Rank 1 teacher at TCHS. He honored Campbellsville Baptist Church by donating his beloved grand piano to them before his death.

Paul's passions in life were art and music. He was in the Lexington Singers for many summers, and after retirement he enjoyed traveling to major art museums.

He graduated from Danville High School where he was active in music, art, debate and the band. Paul was very proud of the fact that he graduated from the University of Kentucky three times, earning a Bachelor degree in 1960, a Master's Degree in 1961 and his Rank 1 degree in 1971. He was an active fan in the Big Blue Nation and rarely missed watching a UK basketball game until his passing. He received many honors and awards in high school and at UK.

In his Sunday School class and at the annual class Christmas party, Paul loved to entertain by playing the piano and presenting humorous monologues about his fellow classmates. He never failed to bring his much loved hot-brown casserole.

He was a much loved and unique individual who brought joy to many by sharing his talents whenever he could. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

The funeral service was at 1 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. James E. Jones.

