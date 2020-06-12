Paul Gregory Hatcher
Paul Gregory Hatcher, 47, of West Chester, Ohio, died suddenly on Monday, June 1, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Michael Heming and the son of Peggy Ann and the late James Hatcher.
He is survived by his sister, Melissa Rhea Roberts, and her husband, Kevin, of Campbellsville, and will also be missed by his mother and father-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, friends and coworkers.
Maya Angelou famously said that "Your legacy is every life you've ever touched," and so his legacy will be timeless as he lives on in the lives of all who knew him.
His energy was as infectious as it was electrifying, and he had a belly laugh that was contagious.
He had a gift of showing people, by example, not to take themselves too seriously and that there is always goodness and a laugh to be found in any situation.
His warm energy and laughter will echo for ages, and his presence will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty, Ohio, on Thursday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
