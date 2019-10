Paula Jill Rainwater, 45, daughter of Johnnie and Sherri (Price) Rainwater, was born on March 22, 1974.She died on Oct. 1, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital.She was a homemaker.She made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of Robinson Creek Baptist Church.A very creative lady, she enjoyed art of most mediums and loved to pass the time with a ball of yarn and her crochet needle. She loved to go fishing with her family, mainly her grandchildren, when they could spend a day outside.Besides her parents, she is survived by three children: Krissy (Kyle) Farmer, Holly Bond and Alex Gilbert and companion Mony Matney, all of Campbellsville; two siblings, John (Rhonda) Rainwater, Jr., of San Jose, California, and Julie Marie (Mike) Kerns of Columbia; seven grandchildren: Jaydon, Bryton, Gracie, Zayne, Zandria, Lexi and Zachariah; a special friend, James Bridgewater and a host of other family and friends.Funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Jones officiating.Burial followed in Beams Cemetery #1 on Hwy 569.Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to the funeral expenses and can be made at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.