Paula Jill Rainwater, 45, daughter of Johnnie and Sherri (Price) Rainwater, was born on March 22, 1974.
She died on Oct. 1, 2019, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
She was a homemaker.
She made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of Robinson Creek Baptist Church.
A very creative lady, she enjoyed art of most mediums and loved to pass the time with a ball of yarn and her crochet needle. She loved to go fishing with her family, mainly her grandchildren, when they could spend a day outside.
Besides her parents, she is survived by three children: Krissy (Kyle) Farmer, Holly Bond and Alex Gilbert and companion Mony Matney, all of Campbellsville; two siblings, John (Rhonda) Rainwater, Jr., of San Jose, California, and Julie Marie (Mike) Kerns of Columbia; seven grandchildren: Jaydon, Bryton, Gracie, Zayne, Zandria, Lexi and Zachariah; a special friend, James Bridgewater and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service was held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Jones officiating.
Burial followed in Beams Cemetery #1 on Hwy 569.
Expressions of sympathy are requested in the form of donations to the funeral expenses and can be made at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 10, 2019