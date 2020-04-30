Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Pearl Blevins, 90, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Tom Edelen and Maude Murray Edelen, was born on March 16, 1930, in Taylor County.

She died at 6:08 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She united in marriage to Otha Blevins on May 22, 1948, and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2003.

She was a loving mother and grandmother and family was number one to her. She loved being fashionable and was always dressed to the nines.

She is survived by two daughters and one son: Cathy Blevins Allen and husband, John, Barry Blevins and wife, Jane and Lee Anna Blevins Rafferty and husband, Randal, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: Ryan Allen and wife, Jodi, of Campbellsville, Jenny Allen-Sample and husband, Jimmy, of Key Largo, Florida, Leslie Blevins De Grez and husband, Pieter, Paul Blevins, Meagan Rafferty Eastridge and husband, Jeffery and Matthew Rafferty, of Campbellsville; two step-grandchildren, Kevin Rafferty and Angie Rafferty Wise and husband, Brad, of Campbellsville; three great-grandchildren: Catherine Allen, Ann Marie De Grez and Josephine Pearl De Grez; two step-great-grandchildren, Conner Wise and Justin Wise; three sisters: Joyce Davis and Barbara Powell, of Campbellsville, and Berneice Benningfield, of Louisville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters: Howard Edelen, Wesley Edelen, Nora Lee Minor, Lola Nell Hickey and Wilma Edelen.

As mandated by the governor, services will be private.

Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles or Hosparus of Green River and may be made through Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home. Pearl Blevins, 90, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Tom Edelen and Maude Murray Edelen, was born on March 16, 1930, in Taylor County.She died at 6:08 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Campbellsville.She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.She united in marriage to Otha Blevins on May 22, 1948, and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2003.She was a loving mother and grandmother and family was number one to her. She loved being fashionable and was always dressed to the nines.She is survived by two daughters and one son: Cathy Blevins Allen and husband, John, Barry Blevins and wife, Jane and Lee Anna Blevins Rafferty and husband, Randal, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: Ryan Allen and wife, Jodi, of Campbellsville, Jenny Allen-Sample and husband, Jimmy, of Key Largo, Florida, Leslie Blevins De Grez and husband, Pieter, Paul Blevins, Meagan Rafferty Eastridge and husband, Jeffery and Matthew Rafferty, of Campbellsville; two step-grandchildren, Kevin Rafferty and Angie Rafferty Wise and husband, Brad, of Campbellsville; three great-grandchildren: Catherine Allen, Ann Marie De Grez and Josephine Pearl De Grez; two step-great-grandchildren, Conner Wise and Justin Wise; three sisters: Joyce Davis and Barbara Powell, of Campbellsville, and Berneice Benningfield, of Louisville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.She was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters: Howard Edelen, Wesley Edelen, Nora Lee Minor, Lola Nell Hickey and Wilma Edelen.As mandated by the governor, services will be private.Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles or Hosparus of Green River and may be made through Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close