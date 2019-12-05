Peggy Jo Johnson Price, 87, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Aubrey T. Johnson and Mary Campbell Johnson was born Nov. 26, 1932, in Taylor County.
She died at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Campbellsville.
She had professed faith in Christ and was a member of Miller's Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom.
She united in marriage to Johnny T. Price, who preceded her in death in 1984.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved making quilts and crafts such as frayed knot dolls and stuffed animals for family and friends. She was also a talented artist who could draw and paint well. After she retired she loved traveling with Toby Tours.
She is survived by two daughters and one son: Gail Underwood and husband, Larry, Karen Cox and husband, Wilbur and Steve Newton and wife, Karen, of Campbellsville; six grandchildren: Billy Underwood and wife, Mary Lee, and Wes Dowell, of Lexington, Travis Dowell and wife, Jennifer, Eric Newton and wife, T.J. and Clarissa Phillips and husband, Lloyd, of Campbellsville and Scott Newton of Greensburg; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Akridge, of Campbellsville, and Shirley Rose, of Lexington; special friends, Sue Settles, Burma Wheeler and Phyllis Cundiff, of Campbellsville as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Johnson and Robert F. "Bob" Johnson.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Dave Walters and Rev. John Loper.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 5, 2019