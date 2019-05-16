Peggy Sue Wright, 74, of Lebanon, daughter of the late Dudley and Hattie Tedder Votaw, was born on March 20, 1945.
She died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital in Taylor County, Kentucky.
Wright was preceded in death by husband Larry Wright in April 1989.
She is survived by two daughters: Susan Belton of Campbellsville and Doris Wright of Lebanon.
A private service was held at the L.R. Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Campbellsville.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 16, 2019