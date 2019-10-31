Phillip Earl "Phil" Davis, 67, of Campbellsville, was born on Nov. 18, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Earl D. and Jeanette A. (Stevens) Davis.
He died on Oct. 14, 2019, in Indianapolis as the result of an illness.
He is survived by his wife: Barbara A. (Mills) Davis, of Campbellsville; two children: Nicole (Nick) Dixon and Michael P. (Rebecca) Davis, both of Campbellsville; a sister; five grandchildren; a special niece and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service was held Oct. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Orr officiating.
Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019