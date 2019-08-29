Phillip Johnson, 76, of Louisville, son of the late Verlin Johnson and Aggie Bradley Johnson, was born May 7, 1943 in Floyd County, Kentucky. He died at 2:20 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in Louisville.
He united in marriage to Bonnie Wilcher on May 16, 1964.
Besides his wife, Bonnie Wilcher Johnson of Louisville, he is survived by one son, Wayne Johnson of Louisville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jeff Newton. Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019