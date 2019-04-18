Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Phyllis Ann Reynolds, 82, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Dillard Richerson and Gladys Celia Hutcherson Richerson, was born May 13, 1936, in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died at 7:42 a.m., Monday, April 8, 2019, in Cox's Creek.



She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Meadowview Baptist Church.



She was a retired CNA and Medical Technician.



She united in marriage to Romey Reynolds Sr. June 12, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 26, 2005.



She is survived by one son and four daughters: Romey Reynolds Jr. and wife, Tina of Ft. Thomas, Celia Pendleton of Campbellsville, Ann Seaton and Carrie Hahn and husband, Ricky of Bloomfield and Elaine Mings and husband, Jim of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren: Donald Martin, Katie Seaton, Carole Webb and husband, Paul, Sarah Hart and husband, Stephen, Nathan Pendleton, Katie Hahn Jury and husband, Joseph, Jonathan Hahn and wife, Keely, Samantha Reynolds, Megan Reynolds and Romey Addison Reynolds, III; seven great-grandchildren: Ellia Hart, Mia Hart, Koen Jury, Jon Webb and wife, Willow, Austin Webb, Max Webb and Eli Martin; two brothers and two sisters: J. C. Richerson and wife, Faye and Max Richerson and wife, Neva and Janie Schick of Campbellsville and Frances Seifert of Louisville; special caregiver, Mildred Cook of Cox's Creek; several nieces and nephews and many other friends and relatives.



The funeral service was at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Jim Collison Jr. and Rev. Brent Gupton. Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.



418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181

