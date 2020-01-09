Preston Delano "Sam" Stamp, 80, of Elk Horn, was born on June 13, 1939, in Taylor County to the late Clem Preston and Eva Mabel (Abell) Stamp.

He died on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital after a brief illness.

He married Betty Lou (Clark) Stamp when he was young, and she preceded him in death in 2012.

He is survived by four children, Marshall Stamp and partner, Ron, of Georgia, Carla Spurling and husband, Roger, of Elk Horn, Marilyn Stamp, of Acton and Jerry Stamp and wife, Tammy, of Campbellsville; three siblings; ten grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, David Stamp; an infant daughter, Eva Marie Stamp and two sisters.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in the chapel of the LR. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Bland officiating.

He was laid to rest in Merrimac Cemetery beside his cherished wife.