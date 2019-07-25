Ralph Layfette Benningfield, 92, of Sparta, Tennessee, formerly of Campbellsville, son of the late Sammie T. Benningfield and Rinnie Short Benningfield, was born July 19, 1927, in Taylor County.
He died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Cookeville, Tennessee.
He was a Baptist minister in Kentucky and Tennessee for some 64 years.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Norma Jarboe Benningfield.
He is survived by one daughter and two sons: Sibyl Cain and husband, Sam, of Waco, Kentucky; Doug Benningfield and wife, Karen and Mark Benningfield of Sparta, Tennessee; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother: Juanita Newton, Shirley Coffey and Eldon Benningfield of Campbellsville; one special sister-in-law, Ruth Conder, of Lexington and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held July 23, 2019, at Oak Lawn Funeral in Sparta, Tennessee, with burial in the Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 25, 2019