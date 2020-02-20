Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Funeral service 11:00 AM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Randall G. Phillips, 79, of Campbellsville, son of the late Joseph F Phillips and Maxine Gribbins Phillips, was born on July 20, 1940, in Taylor County.

He died at 1:09 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He served his country honorably in the Kentucky National Guard.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church.

He was a graduate of the Bowling Green College of Commerce and was a long-standing member of Elk Horn Masonic Lodge #568 F&AM.

He was a retired Taylor County Court Clerk after twenty-nine years of service and had served under four governors. He was also former owner and operator of Southern Binding. He was known for being a staunch Republican.

Randall loved golfing and anything "UK," and also enjoyed playing cards and spoiling his grandchildren.

He united in marriage to Pat Kearnes on Oct. 10, 1964.

Besides his wife, Pat K. Phillips, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son, Kevin Phillips, and wife, Jamie, of Campbellsville; one daughter, Tracy Gibson and husband, Chip, of Kansas City, Missouri; four grandsons: Mason Phillips and Aidan Phillips, both of Campbellsville, Jake Gibson, of Louisville and Noah Gibson, of Shelbyville, Kentucky; one sister-in-law, Geraldine Phillips; one niece, Jolene Kearnes, of Florence; one nephew, James Benningfield, of Clarksville, Tennessee; a special friend and caregiver, Joanie Bright, of Campbellsville and many other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Phillips, on Oct. 31, 2017.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Dwayne Norman.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

