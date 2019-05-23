Randall Ray McMahan

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Randall Ray McMahan, 82, of Campbellsville, son of the late Finis McMahan and Nona Hinton McMahan, was born September 22, 1936, in Green County, Kentucky.
He died at 3:36 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He married Jane Rucker McMahan on December 24, 1955, and she preceded him in death November 8, 2005.
He is survived by four sons: Rodney McMahan and Timothy McMahan, of Campbellsville; Anthony McMahan of Elkhorn; and Jeffrey McMahan of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Norman Christopher McMahan, on November 17, 2018.
Funeral service was held on May 18, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Don Gowin.
Burial followed in Hogards Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.