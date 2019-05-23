Randall Ray McMahan, 82, of Campbellsville, son of the late Finis McMahan and Nona Hinton McMahan, was born September 22, 1936, in Green County, Kentucky.
He died at 3:36 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He married Jane Rucker McMahan on December 24, 1955, and she preceded him in death November 8, 2005.
He is survived by four sons: Rodney McMahan and Timothy McMahan, of Campbellsville; Anthony McMahan of Elkhorn; and Jeffrey McMahan of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Norman Christopher McMahan, on November 17, 2018.
Funeral service was held on May 18, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Don Gowin.
Burial followed in Hogards Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
