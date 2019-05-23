Ray Conrad Wright, 82, of Summersville, died on May 16, 2019, at Taylor Regional Hospital in Campbellsville.
He was a member of Aetna Grove Baptist Church in Summersville, a retired farmer and an avid woodworker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil Harlan and Lillian Blanche Bennett Wright; a sister, Alsie Lee Pickerell and a brother, Harlan Cecil Wright.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Juanita Wright; a son, Kelly Ray (Norma Jean) Wright of Campbellsville; two daughters, Lillie Shirlene (Maurice) Sallee of Elkhorn and Karen Minton of Arizona; three sisters, Ruth Frances Durrett of Greensburg, Barbara Ann (Bobby) Beams of Magnolia and Celia Irene (Roger) Milby of Louisville and three grandchildren, Mari Minton, Monicah Sallee and Destiny Rae Wright.
Funeral service was held on May 20, 2019, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Bro. Kelvin Edwards officiating.
Burial followed in the Aetna Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Northern Hart County Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 638, Munfordville, Kentucky 42765.
Condolences may also be made online at www.dixon-rogers.com.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 23, 2019