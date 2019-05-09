Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Ray England, 70, of Campbellsville, son of the late Hollis England and Myrtle Clark England, was born July 15, 1948, in Barren County, Kentucky. He died at 6:17 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was of the Holiness faith.

Ray was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom, having worked in both Campbellsville and Jamestown for over thirty-seven years.

He enjoyed watching the UK Wildcats, all westerns, the Young and the Restless, Jerry Springer and General Hospital. He loved his family and enjoyed visiting his brothers and sisters just about every day.

He is survived by three sisters: Judy Gwinn, Emma Jean Lewis and Rose Mary Rainwater and husband, Danny of Campbellsville; one step-brother and three step-sisters: Tony Parker of Campbellsville, Patty Cissell of Russell Springs, Kathy Benedict of Louisville and Bonnie Harris and husband, Gary of New Hope; one sister-in-law and one step-brother-in-law: Helen England and Donnie Clements of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister: Joseph Olin "Jody" England Sr., Jerry England, Della England and a brother in infancy as well as one step-sister, Amanda Clements; his step-mother, Theresa England and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Gwinn.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Hosparus of Green River for their loving care.

Funeral service was at 11 a.m., May 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. George Blevens and Bro. Ted White.

Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Ray England, 70, of Campbellsville, son of the late Hollis England and Myrtle Clark England, was born July 15, 1948, in Barren County, Kentucky. He died at 6:17 a.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Campbellsville.He professed faith in Christ and was of the Holiness faith.Ray was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom, having worked in both Campbellsville and Jamestown for over thirty-seven years.He enjoyed watching the UK Wildcats, all westerns, the Young and the Restless, Jerry Springer and General Hospital. He loved his family and enjoyed visiting his brothers and sisters just about every day.He is survived by three sisters: Judy Gwinn, Emma Jean Lewis and Rose Mary Rainwater and husband, Danny of Campbellsville; one step-brother and three step-sisters: Tony Parker of Campbellsville, Patty Cissell of Russell Springs, Kathy Benedict of Louisville and Bonnie Harris and husband, Gary of New Hope; one sister-in-law and one step-brother-in-law: Helen England and Donnie Clements of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.He was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister: Joseph Olin "Jody" England Sr., Jerry England, Della England and a brother in infancy as well as one step-sister, Amanda Clements; his step-mother, Theresa England and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Gwinn.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses at Hosparus of Green River for their loving care.Funeral service was at 11 a.m., May 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. George Blevens and Bro. Ted White.Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close