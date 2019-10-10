Raymond Edward "Ray" Wells, Sr., 82, of Campbellsville, was born on Nov. 24, 1936, in Long Island, New York, to the late Raymond Steale and Margaret (Clatt) Wells.

He died on Oct. 6, 2019, at his home.

He is survived by three children: Raymond (Cindy) Wells, Jr., of Campbellsville, Kathy Mattson and companion Don Moore, of Weston, Florida and Richard (Cathy) Mattson of Annapolis, Maryland; two siblings; three grandchildren; a close friend and a host of other family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson.

His request for cremation will be carried out by L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

He will be laid to rest in the Fountains Memorial Park in Homosassa at a later date.