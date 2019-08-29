Rebecca (Spradlin) "Becky" Tungate, 66, of Liberty was born in Boaz, Alabama, on Jan. 4, 1953, to the late Edward and Mae (Black) Spradlin.

She died on Aug. 24, 2019, in Nashville at the Vanderbilt University Hospital.

She was the wife of Mr. Wayne Tungate, who survives.

Besides her husband, she is survived by three children: Rebekah Taylor, Mary Wise and Clifford Tungate, all of Campbellsville; four siblings; five grandchildren; her mother-in-law; a special friend and a host of other family and close friends.

Funeral service was held Aug. 27, 2019, in the sanctuary of the Elkhorn Baptist Church with Dr. Brian Rafferty officiating.

Burial followed in the Jones Chapel Cemetery in Casey County.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.