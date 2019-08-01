Regena Beard, 89, of Williamsburg, Ohio, daughter of the late Cosby Bradshaw and Cora Philpott Bradshaw, was born Oct. 11, 1929, in Taylor County.

She died at 8:13 a.m. on July 21, 2019, in Georgetown, Ohio.

She united in marriage to Delbert Beard on May 5, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2017.

She is survived by one son, D.L. Beard of Owenton, Ohio; four daughters: Joyce Becker of Owenton, Rosemary Becker, of Williamsburg, Ohio, Cheryl Rickey, of East Gate, Ohio and Anita Bunnell of Indianapolis, Indiana; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Glendal Keith Beard, one sister and three brothers.

Funeral service was held July 27, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastor Tim Bradshaw.

Burial was in the Zion Separate Baptist Church Cemetery.