Rhodom Edward Crabtree
Rhodom "Pete" Edward Crabtree, 63, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died on Sept. 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Crabtree, of Campbellsville.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 20 years, Nancy Carole Crabtree, and his children, Kelsey Crabtree Maynard (Todd), Thomas Morgan Crabtree, Taylor Michael Crabtree, Katherine McLees Orem (Anson), Steven Hunter McLees (Kelley) and William "Liam" Harper McLees. He is also survived by his father, Dwight Allen Crabtree, and his brother Dwight Allen Crabtree Jr., both of Campbellsville, several grandchildren and several other loving family members across the country.
He was born and raised in Campbellsville on Jan. 8, 1957, and was an avid baseball player. As a first generation college graduate, he chose to pursue his degree at the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy.
Funeral services and entombment were held in Knoxville.
This obituary is a courtesy to the family by L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
