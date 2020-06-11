Rhonda Hoagland, 72, of Campbellsville, formerly of Shepherdsville, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Sr. and Laura Hoagland.

She was a retired director for special education in Taylor County.

She is survived by her brother, Fred Hoagland Jr. (Terry); niece, Heather Hoagland-Pettell; nephews, Fred Hoagland III and Matthew Hoagland, her pet dog, Honey, and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Hardy-Close Funeral Home, 285 S. Buckman St., in Shepherdsville.

Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Friday, June 12, in the chapel of the funeral home.

Burial will be in Vine Hill Cemetery.

