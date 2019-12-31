Richard Dudgeon

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Campbellsville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Campbellsville, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard Dudgeon, 71, of Campbellsville, son of the late Dudley Dudgeon and Beulah Brown Wethington, was born July 3, 1948, in Taylor County.
He died at 12:47 a.m., Dec. 25, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Lindy Blevins on Oct. 28, 1972.
Besides his wife, Lindy Dudgeon, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one daughter, Jana Dudgeon of Campbellsville; three sisters; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Campbellsville by Rev. Steve Wagers.
Burial followed in the Phillips Cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War bullet Veterans bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.