Richard Dudgeon, 71, of Campbellsville, son of the late Dudley Dudgeon and Beulah Brown Wethington, was born July 3, 1948, in Taylor County.
He died at 12:47 a.m., Dec. 25, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He united in marriage to Lindy Blevins on Oct. 28, 1972.
Besides his wife, Lindy Dudgeon, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one daughter, Jana Dudgeon of Campbellsville; three sisters; a brother-in-law and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Campbellsville by Rev. Steve Wagers.
Burial followed in the Phillips Cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019