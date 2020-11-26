Richard Lee Woodhouse, 80, of Campbellsville, son of the late Everett Woodhouse and Mary Cress Woodhouse, was born on July 26, 1940.

He died on Nov. 16, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Cover Woodhouse, and five children: Debbie Parson and husband, Ron, of Campbellsville, Jeff Woodhouse and wife, Linda, of Pendleton, Indiana, Angel Schmitt and husband, Eric, of Washington, Robert Swordes and Cheryl Lynch, of Los Angeles, California, and Marcus Woodhouse, of Indianapolis, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews, and many other relatives, friends and church members.

He was also preceded in death by one grandson, three brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of life was held on Nov. 20 at Campbellsville Baptist Temple by Pastor Jase Divens.

Burial followed in the Otter Creek Separate Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

