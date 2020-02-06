Richard McMahan, 100, of Campbellsville, son of the late David Abner McMahan and Lera Blakeman McMahan, was born Jan. 9, 1920, in Green County.
He died at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Bluegrass Way in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a founding member of Woodlawn Christian Church, where he served as Elder and Sunday School teacher for many years. He was very civic-minded and was active in Kiwanis, and was also an avid golfer and fisherman.
He was a veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, having served his country honorably in the United States Army.
He was united in marriage with Juanita McKinley on June 26, 1947. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 1993.
He first worked at his family's business, McMahan Furniture Company. In the mid-1950s, he and Juanita opened McMahan Shoe Store in downtown Campbellsville which operated for 23 years.
He is survived by one daughter, Debbie Rice, and husband, Steve; two grandchildren, Andy Rice and wife, Haylie, as well as Mindy Rice, all of Lexington.
He was preceded in death by his special friend, Nellie Campbell, and by his seven brothers: Henry, Bruin, Finus, Lester, Clifton, Samuel and Ernest McMahan.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Auberry-Gupton and Chandler Funeral Home.
Burial followed at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
The family suggests donations to Woodlawn Christian Church.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020