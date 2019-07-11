Ricky Claycomb, 50, of Campbellsville, was born Tuesday, Nov. 26, 1968, in Fayetteville, NC, the son of Thomas A. Claycomb and the late Maureen (Russell) Claycomb.
He died on July 4, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Burton) Claycomb of Campbellsville; his father: Thomas A. Claycomb and wife Darlene of Harrodsburg, KY, as well as a daughter, Brittany Claycomb of Campbellsville.
Graveside service was held July 6, 2019, at the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Paul Dicken officiating.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 11, 2019