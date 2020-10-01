1/
Ricky Lewis Patton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Lewis Patton, 60, of Campbellsville, was born on June 9, 1960, to the late Joy Winifred and Doris Jean (Wood) Patton.
He died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He is survived by one brother, Steven Patton, and wife, Louise, of Campbellsville; a niece, Alannah Patton, of Campbellsville; a grandnephew; an aunt; a cousin; other family and friends.
His funeral service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved