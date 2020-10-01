Ricky Lewis Patton, 60, of Campbellsville, was born on June 9, 1960, to the late Joy Winifred and Doris Jean (Wood) Patton.

He died on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He is survived by one brother, Steven Patton, and wife, Louise, of Campbellsville; a niece, Alannah Patton, of Campbellsville; a grandnephew; an aunt; a cousin; other family and friends.

His funeral service was held on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.

