Robbie Leo Sallee, Jr., 44, of Campbellsville, was born on Dec. 12, 1974, to Debbie (Hicks) Cox and the late Robbie Leo Sallee, Sr.
He died on Aug. 19, 2019.
He is survived by three children: Dylan Sallee, Bethany Sallee and Melinda Sallee, all of Campbellsville; his mother and stepfather, Debbie and Jerry Cox, of Campbellsville; four siblings; three grandchildren; a special friend and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Aug. 22, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Ford officiating.
Burial followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 29, 2019