Robert Dale Wooley, 60, of Campbellsville was born on Nov. 18, 1958 in Louisville to the late William Harold and Dorothy Jean (Morris) Wooley. He died Friday, March 8, 2019 in Bardstown at the Landmark Nursing Home. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Victory Church in Campbellsville.



He is survived by seven siblings and many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by two sisters.



The family chose cremation. All services were held privately. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery, Taylor County, Kentucky at a later date.



L.R. Petty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.