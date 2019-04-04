Obituary

Robert Earl "Bo" Bohanon of Campbellsville, 79, son of the late Omar and Flossie (Baumgardner) Bohanon, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born Sept. 20, 1939. He had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Campbellsville Church of the Nazarene.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mrs. Sue (Jones) Bohanon; five children: Tony Dixon and wife Margie of Elk Horn, Tracey Marshall and husband Harold of Louisiana, Tim Dixon and wife Leslie of Lebanon, Robin Bohanon of Campbellsville, and Misti Sapp and husband Mark of Campbellsville; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; one sister and one brother; and many other family members and close friends.



He was preceded in death by a grandson, a sister and a brother.



Funeral service was Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Campbellsville Church of the Nazarene with Bro. David Young officiating.



L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019

