Robert Eugene Sanders
1952 - 2020
Robert Eugene Sanders, 67, of Jessietown, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville following a brief illness.
He was born in Taylor County on Dec. 14, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of Jessietown. He retired from Parker Kalon in December of 2017 after 46 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Corene and Earl Sanders, and two brothers, Ricky and Michael Sanders.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Edwards Sanders; stepchildren, Greg (Eva Jo) Nugent and Tammie (Stephen) Mattingly; a sister, Joanne Lee, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private funeral was held on Nov. 28 at Bosley Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
His full obituary and funeral can be found on the funeral home Facebook page.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
Bosley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
2 entries
November 28, 2020
Robert I love you... I'll miss you your like a brother to me...heaven has gained an angel fly spread your wings and, fly high my brother fly high ❤
Sharon Lee
Family
November 25, 2020
Prayers for you and your family.Rest in peace. Heaven doors open for you
Vickie,Brandon Shofner
Family
