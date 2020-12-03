Robert Eugene Sanders, 67, of Jessietown, died on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville following a brief illness.

He was born in Taylor County on Dec. 14, 1952, and was a lifelong resident of Jessietown. He retired from Parker Kalon in December of 2017 after 46 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Corene and Earl Sanders, and two brothers, Ricky and Michael Sanders.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Edwards Sanders; stepchildren, Greg (Eva Jo) Nugent and Tammie (Stephen) Mattingly; a sister, Joanne Lee, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private funeral was held on Nov. 28 at Bosley Funeral Home.

Burial followed in the Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

His full obituary and funeral can be found on the funeral home Facebook page.

