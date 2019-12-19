Robert Hoskins "R.H." Weatherford, 91, of Campbellsville, son of the late Wilbur Weatherford and Lela Hoskins Weatherford, was born on March 31, 1928, in Taylor County.

He died at 9:58 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Campbellsville.

He united in marriage to Audrey Lee Druin on June 14, 1952, and she preceded him in death on April 25, 1991.

He later united in marriage to Priscilla "Sue" Harden Gilpin on May 14, 1994, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 29, 2018.

He is survived by one son, Robert Lynwood "Woody" Weatherford and wife, Tena, of Campbellsville; five step-children: Jeff Gilpin and wife, Denise, Kay Price, Mark Gilpin and wife, Kenna, Vicky Baldock and Todd Gilpin; two grandchildren; two great-grandsons; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters-in-law as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Geneva Ree Weatherford, on Feb. 3, 1956, as well as one brother and one sister.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Rev. Jamie Bennett and Rev. Evan Tedder.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.