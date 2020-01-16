Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM WARREN F. TOLER FUNERAL HOME IRVINE , KY View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM WARREN F. TOLER FUNERAL HOME IRVINE , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Robert Lee "Bob" Doty, 84, of Campbellsville, son of the late Robert Lee Doty Sr. and Eddie Broaddus Doty, was born May 19, 1935, in Garrard County, Kentucky.

He died at 11:35 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He was an active member of his Sunday school class at Campbellsville Baptist Church and previously served as minister for a Baptist congregation in southern Illinois. He participated in many evangelical and medical mission trips to various countries, and he was a significant contributor to a church in Bolivia.

He served his country honorably in the United States Army.

Most of his life was devoted to education. He earned an Associate of Science degree from Henry Ford Community College in Michigan, a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown College where he later served on the Georgetown College Board of Trustees and was inducted into Georgetown College's Hall of Fame, a Bachelor of Divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Masters of Art in English Literature and a doctorate in Victorian literature from the University of Kentucky. He served one year as Scholar for the Kentucky Humanities Council.

He received many honors for his dedication to education and his service to his community, including Man of the Year designations from both the Campbellsville Business and Professional Women's Club and the Campbellsville-Taylor County Chamber of Commerce, as well as professor emeritus status at Campbellsville University and the Campbellsville University Academic Excellence Award.

He retired from Campbellsville University as an English professor.

As an Eagle Scout, he received national recognition from the Boy Scouts of America for his dedication in assisting other young men in achieving their Eagle Scout status. He was introduced to photography by his high school principal and from that grew a passion for nature and architecture that was evident in every shot he took during his many travels. He was also an avid fisherman who spent one week, every year, for thirty-eight years in Canada on an extreme camping and fishing trip with friends.

He is survived by his sister, Jewell Newton, of Irvine, Kentucky; many nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; fourteen great-great nieces and great-great nephews as well as many respected colleagues and cherished friends.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister: Charles Doty, James Doty and Margaret West.

His Campbellsville funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Visitation for that service will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, at the funeral home.

A second funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine, Kentucky, with burial in Irvine to follow. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. until the service begins.

