Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Woodlawn Christian Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Woodlawn Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert T. "Bobby" Callison, 81, of Campbellsville, son of the late Paul E. Callison and Frances Cheatham Callison, was born April 12, 1938, in Adair County, Kentucky. He died at 2:14 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church.

Bobby was a retired co-owner and operator of Dairy Queen in Campbellsville, having started working there as a sophomore in high school. He was there for more than sixty years.

Early in life, he enjoyed motorcycles and later enjoyed golfing, bowling, vacationing with friends and even built his own car and attended many car shows. He was very active in the Special Olympics with his son, Jason.

He united in marriage to Lucille "Luci" Colvin March 26, 1977.

Besides his wife, Lucille "Luci" Callison of Campbellsville, he is survived by six sons: Robbie Callison and Tim Callison and wife, Jennifer and their mother, Jane Bryant of Bowling Green, Jason Callison of Campbellsville, Greg Bertram and wife, Stephanie of Denver, Colorado, Chris Bertram of Campbellsville and Kevin Bertram of Bardstown; three grandsons and three granddaughters: Dylan Callison and wife, Chandler of Bowling Green, Wyatt Callison and Bailey Callison of Louisville, Casey Bertram, Jed Bertram and Kelyn Bertram of Denver, Colorado; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by one brother and twin sisters: Phillip Callison, Sara Ann Callison and Betty Lou Callison.

His funeral service was on May 8, 2019, at Woodlawn Christian Church in Campbellsville by Rev. Fella Wilson.

Burial was in Columbia City Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Special Olympics or Woodlawn Christian Church and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Robert T. "Bobby" Callison, 81, of Campbellsville, son of the late Paul E. Callison and Frances Cheatham Callison, was born April 12, 1938, in Adair County, Kentucky. He died at 2:14 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Campbellsville.He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Woodlawn Christian Church.Bobby was a retired co-owner and operator of Dairy Queen in Campbellsville, having started working there as a sophomore in high school. He was there for more than sixty years.Early in life, he enjoyed motorcycles and later enjoyed golfing, bowling, vacationing with friends and even built his own car and attended many car shows. He was very active in the Special Olympics with his son, Jason.He united in marriage to Lucille "Luci" Colvin March 26, 1977.Besides his wife, Lucille "Luci" Callison of Campbellsville, he is survived by six sons: Robbie Callison and Tim Callison and wife, Jennifer and their mother, Jane Bryant of Bowling Green, Jason Callison of Campbellsville, Greg Bertram and wife, Stephanie of Denver, Colorado, Chris Bertram of Campbellsville and Kevin Bertram of Bardstown; three grandsons and three granddaughters: Dylan Callison and wife, Chandler of Bowling Green, Wyatt Callison and Bailey Callison of Louisville, Casey Bertram, Jed Bertram and Kelyn Bertram of Denver, Colorado; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.He was also preceded in death by one brother and twin sisters: Phillip Callison, Sara Ann Callison and Betty Lou Callison.His funeral service was on May 8, 2019, at Woodlawn Christian Church in Campbellsville by Rev. Fella Wilson.Burial was in Columbia City Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Special Olympics or Woodlawn Christian Church and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close