Robert William Glover, 57, of Louisville, formerly of Campbellsville, son of the late James Marshall Glover and Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" Shively Glover, was born on Feb. 25, 1963, in Taylor County.

He died at 5:35 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Frankfort.

He is survived by a brother, Marshall Glover, of Campbellsville; an aunt, Juanita Dudgeon, of Campbellsville; a special cousin, Kathy Clark, of Campbellsville; several other cousins and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, June 20, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Eddie Finn.

Burial was in Brookside Cemetery.

