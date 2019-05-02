Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Send Flowers Obituary

Rodney Burress, 58, of Elkhorn, son of Bobby Lee Burress and Dorothy Jean Wethington Burress was born Sept. 4, 1960, in Taylor County, Kentucky. He died at 3:28 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 in Elkhorn.

He professed faith in Christ and attended Feathersburg Church of God.

Rodney held many jobs including the Road Department from 1986-1989, Taylor County Jailer from 1990-2005 and Taylor County Circuit Court Clerk from 2005 until his retirement in 2018; but his true passion was farming with his dad, brother and sons.

Rodney was a gentle giant with a servant heart who offered assistance to many people; he stood up for his beliefs about God and country and was a strong supporter of the Circuit Court Clerks' 'Kentucky Trust for Life' program. Rodney was also a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

He united in marriage to Toni Carol Miller, March 10, 1984.

Besides his wife, Toni Burress of Elkhorn, he is survived by two sons: Adam Burress and wife, Amanda and Matt Burress and wife, Megan; four grandchildren: Andrew Blake Burress, Peyton Lee Burress, Mason Alexander Burress and Adalynn Grace Burress; his parents, Bobby and Dorothy Burress; one brother, Allen Burress and wife, Kecia all of Elkhorn; his mother-in-law, Rose Miller and brother-in-law, Tommy Miller of Liberty; sister-in-law, Debbie Miller of Shelbyville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Maitlynn Leigh Burress, February 21, 2012, and one sister, Sandy Burress Davis, December 21, 2017.

His funeral service was at noon on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Alex Cox and Bro. Josh Wilson.

Burial was in Callahan Cemetery.

