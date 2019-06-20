Roger Corbin, 58, of Campbellsville, son of Martha Rainwater Corbin and the late Bradley E. Corbin, was born August 15, 1960, in Taylor County, Kentucky.
He died at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He is survived by one daughter, Josie Embry of Buffalo; his mother, Martha Corbin of Campbellsville and one brother, David Corbin of Campbellsville.
He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Bowbow.
Funeral service was held on June 17, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Mike Woodrum.
Burial followed in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Adair County.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on June 20, 2019