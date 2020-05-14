Roger Dale Lotter, 70, of Campbellsville, son of the late Glen Dale Lotter and Wandis Dooley Lotter, was born on Feb. 9, 1950, in Taylor County.
He died at 7:26 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and attended Point Pleasant Lighthouse Baptist Church when he was able.
He served his country honorably in the United States Marines as a Master Staff Sergeant and was very proud to be a Marine. He was a door gunner at the Fall of Saigon and worked on helicopters. He was employed as a machinist at Caterpillar and worked 16 years at Lebanon Cooperage. He loved to fish, hunt and trap. He was a good dad and always took care of his family.
He united in marriage to Linda Rodriquez on June 28, 1974.
Besides his wife, Linda Lotter, of Campbellsville, he is survived by one son, Andrew Lotter, of New Albany, Indiana; one daughter, Monica Lotter Collin of Mount Pleasant, Texas; three grandchildren: Kyrie Hollins and Cassandra Hollins, of Greensburg, and Jarod Hollins, of Campbellsville; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Donnie Lotter and wife, Bobbie, of Campbellsville; his beloved dogs: Regan, Happy and Pearl; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Denise Hollins, on Aug. 22, 2008.
As mandated by the governor, services will be private.
Burial will be in Brockman Cemetery.
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 14, 2020